Former President John Dramani Mahama has visited veteran highlife musician Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, popularly known as K.K. Kabobo at the hospital, following news of his ill-health.

Mr Mahama’s visit last week comes after he donated GH₵5,000 Mr Kwakye for treatment.

The highlife legend according to broadcaster Barima Kaakyire Agyemang is currently undergoing treatment at the University of Ghana Hospital.

During the visit, National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer is said to have presented an undisclosed amount of money to Mr Kwakye who is battling a liver disease.

The broadcaster shared photos from Mr Mahama’s visit, stating his heart is at peace now that K.K. Kabobo is at the hospital.

