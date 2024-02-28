Former President John Dramani Mahama has rescued veteran highlife musician Kwabena Kwakye Kabobo, popularly known as K.K. Kabobo after news of his ill-health broke out.

Mr Mahama according to broadcaster Barima Kaakyire Agyemang has donated GH₵5,000 to K.K. Kaboo for treatment.

Barima Kaakyire who first announced the veteran musician is battling a liver disease mentioned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer’s gesture in a post on Facebook.

He has further appealed to all well-meaning individuals to support a fundraising campaign to help KK Kabobo raise money for his medical expenses.

