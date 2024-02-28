The driver of a 2M Express bus that narrowly escaped a robbery attack on the Accra-Kumasi Highway has been rewarded by the company following his evasive driving, which saved passengers.

The driver, Etien Amewutor, was behind the wheel of the 2M Express bus en route from Accra to Kumasi on February 21, 2023, when it was nearly attacked around Beraku.

Speaking to Graphic Online in an interview, the General Manager of 2M Express, Kwabena Gyau Amankwah, praised the driver for his swift response, which he said prevented the loss of life and property.

According to him, the management of 2M Express was alerted about the development when Mr. Amewutor, suspecting a robbery, pressed an emergency button in the bus.

This he said activated a video recorder and signalled the 2M Express call managers about the attack.

He said the video footage released by the company shows the driver reversing from the scene of the attack before speeding off to the nearest police station.

Mr. Amankwah said the driver’s response was a result of the strict three-month training all 2M Express drivers undergo before being employed.

He indicated that the driver had been appropriately rewarded by the company but did not disclose the specific reward.

He added that following the incident, many passengers have also presented gifts to Mr. Amewutor for saving their lives.

