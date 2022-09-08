Ghanaian highlife legend, K. K. Kabobo, says Ghanaian musicians during his prime weren’t overly focused on money in the showbiz industry.

He explained that lots of passion brewed in the industry to the extent that every talented singer, instrumentalist or drummer wanted the chance to play for a band.

According to him, Ghanaians and the other parts of the world patronised the highlife genre to the core, adding that, every industry person wanted to own or play for a band without paying much attention to the monetary aspect.

The money wasn’t anything. There were dance bands and guitar bands. I have played more than 18 bands in my life. Right now, studio sessions even pays more than the bands, he said.

He explained that until he started recordings in a studio, he never knew studio sessions actually paid that much.

“At that time, you cannot talk too much. You had a band leader, and how dare you to talk to your band manager without the knowledge of the band leader?

We wanted more airplay than even the money. If was by grace, if you should even hear your song play on radio at that time, he told Sister Sandy on Adom TV’s Ahosepe Xtra over the weekend.

