Healthy sex life does not always mean having too much sex! It’s the balance between quality and quantity. This mostly is solely dependent on the couple.

According to studies, the average adult engages in sexual activity 54 times annually.

Although a sex session once a week may seem ample enough. Others prefer to have it more and that’s okay.

But sometimes, doing it excessively or too frequently may take a toll on you.

Here’s how it may feel when you have too much sex:

Pain during sex

Even if having sex is the most enjoyable activity, having more sex than usual may cause genital pain. It’s common to feel pain occasionally, but persistent pain indicates a problem.

Vaginal dryness

Vaginal dryness can be one of the first obvious symptoms of a long sex session. Your body’s natural lubricant begins to deteriorate, which causes pain, dryness, and friction.

Burning sensation

Many people describe the pain they experience during intercourse as soreness, burning sensation, or dull ache. A burning sensation in the vagina during or after sex might make it uncomfortable and signal that you need to stop or take a break.

Tips to improve your sex life

If your sex life isn’t going the way you planned it, then here are some tips that might come in handy for the next time you’re in bed with your partner:

Use lubricants

With age, the body experiences many changes. This also includes decreased levels of natural lubrication, which can not only take away the ease of sex but also tend to make it painful. The best way to tackle this is to use a lubricant that can relax things. Lubricants come in a variety of flavours, you can choose one according to your mood.

Include foreplay

Always aim for at least 10 minutes to allow your bodies to warm up while using the foreplay technique. So touch, kiss, and cuddle with your partner.

Take a break

If you’re experiencing issues while having intercourse, take a break.