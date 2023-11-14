An Australian woman who says she had sex with more than 300 people in one year found the experience “empowering.”

Annie Knight, 26, told “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” that she even managed to bed five people in a single day during the frisky, fun-filled year.

“I felt empowered afterward,” the amorous Aussie declared. “Sex makes me feel good. It’s meant to make you feel good.”

Knight sleeps with men and women and told the radio program that she met many of her sex partners on dating apps. However, she also has a roster of “regulars” on speed dial that she calls up whenever she feels like getting down and dirty.

“The messier the sex, the better,” she enthused.

Knight — who has been dubbed “Australia’s most sexually active woman” — added that nothing is off limits when it comes to experimenting in the bedroom, saying: “I’m down to try anything.”

However, not everyone is impressed by Knight’s unashamed enthusiasm for sex, with one hater describing her as “disgusting.”

Knight, who has an OnlyFans account, was also fired from her marketing job after bosses uncovered her saucy cyber activities.

The sex enthusiast told “The Kyle and Jackie O Show” that there’s no shortage of kinky content on her page as she does “pretty much everything” on camera.

Knight recently hit headlines after she spoke out about being axed from her job with a separate outlet.

“I feel empowered afterward,” the amorous Aussie declared. “Sex makes me feel good. It’s meant to make you feel good.”Annie Knight/Instagram

“The last thing I wanted to do was to get fired if someone found my OnlyFans,” she told “SBS Insight” recently.

“There was a list of three reasons why I was fired basically,” Knight stated, saying she was “very upset and very angry” by her company’s decision to axe her.

“They said I falsely advised that I had a side business, didn’t ask for permission from the company to run the side business and that I had online pornographic images of myself and crude language that was against company rules,” she declared.