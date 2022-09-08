‘Galamsey queen’ Aisha Huang re-entered Ghana with forged documents, government spokesperson on National Security, Palgrave Boakye Danquah, has said.



Mr Danquah has indicated security agencies trailed her to determine if she was the same person following her re-entry.



He disclosed this in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, stating she will be made to face the law.



“For us as a government, we are aware that she entered with illegal documents; forged documents which do not represent the names but because of how good our security services are, we had to follow her to be sure that she was the same person that was deported out of the country.

Palgrave Boakye Danquah.



“Over several weeks, we arrested her and got to know that she entered into the country with false documents,” he explained.



Ghana was thrown into a state of shock a few days ago after news of the re-arrest of the ‘Galamsey’ Kingpin broke out.



Following her arrest, it emerged she acquired a non-resident Ghana card using the name En Huang on February 27, 2022, and is expected to expire on February 26, 2023.



She was arrested at her Ahodwo residence in Kumasi for her alleged involvement in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license together with three accomplices also Chinese nationals.



Madam Huang and her accomplices have been remanded into police custody pending plans by the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame to prosecute her for her past and recent crimes.