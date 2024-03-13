The government spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah has explained that the government has provided new transformers, which are being worked on to ensure their effectiveness and curb the electricity challenges, hence the power outages in parts of the country.

In an interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning on Wednesday,

Many Ghanaians have labelled the outages as ‘dumsor,’ but the government spokesperson insists that is not so.

He said, “We have some transformers that need to be changed. So, we appeal to Ghanaians that within the period where we’ve stated that, between the hours of 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. If you’ve experienced this power outage, it’s probably because the government is working on these transformers for you.”

“People are wanting to draw us back to the moments of ‘dumsor’ but I want to state categorically that we’re not experiencing ‘dumsor.’ What we’re experiencing are intermittent challenges,” he added.

Also, Mr. Boakye-Danquah clarified that the Ministry of Finance has released funds to the independent power producers (IPPs) for the purchase of some equipment to resolve the issues.

He also pleaded with Ghanaians to make the payment of electricity bills a priority so that the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) could garner adequate funds to solve the problems.

Mr. Boakye-Danquah cautioned the citizenry to desist from illegal connections because their actions affect the whole nation.

“It’s important that people also pay for the utilities that they use. People owe ECG and don’t want to pay; people do illegal connections in their homes. It’s important that people refrain from those acts because they impact all of us collectively,” he cautioned.

Mr. Boakye-Danquah therefore called on Ghanaians to bear with the development, as the stakeholders are on course to resolve the menace.

