Twin brothers namely; Peter and Paul were among some seven top students in this year’s batch of First-Class listed law school graduates from the University of Ghana–Legon.

Peter Korsi Simpson and Paul Korsi Simpson were two of the best who joined five others; Diana Amoanimaa Yeboah, James Quartey, Miriam Selinam Tsri, Joy Naa Atswei Ashirife and Davina Seyram Gbedy to be awarded First-Class honours degrees for the 2022 Class.

The twin brothers appeared to have pursued the same career paths, having attended the same institutions at all levels.

The two, both past students of Bishop Herman College and pursued courses in Land Economy, gaining a Bachelor of Science Degree each from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

They both also pursued courses at the Ghana Institution of Surveyors and are Chartered Surveyors.

Peter and Paul also have Master of Science in Environment and Sustainable Development from the University College London.

In a post by the UG Law Students’ Union on Twitter, both twins indicated their aspirations.

Check them out: