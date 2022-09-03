It seems Lil Win cannot thank his mother enough for all she has done for him. Just a few years after Lil Win surprised his mother with a mansion to mark her 70th birthday anniversary, the Kumawood actor presented a brand new Toyota Corolla to her at his school premises in a brief ceremony as a thank-you gift.

According to Lil Win, he purchased the car and had it modified in her name so that she could use it as a means of transportation.

Lil Win added that he thought the vehicle would be useful in getting his mother to and from the hospital, given her health condition.

At the back of the Toyota Corolla, Lil Win’s mother’s image was prominently engraved.

The Kumawood actor promised to give his mother all the finer things in life, such as a mansion and other things, in the future.

The video was posted on Instagram by Lil Win with the caption:

Mum thank you very much and God bless you and I love you mommy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ .

