The 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy landed in Ghana on Saturday morning for a tour ahead of the global showpiece in Qatar later this year.

Ghana Football Association officials and the Youth and Sports Minister, Yusif Mustapha were all at the Kotoka International Airport to meet the entourage from FIFA.

The FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour by Coca-Cola invites football fans to view the most iconic symbol in football and experience the real magic of the world’s largest, most anticipated sporting event.

The one-and-only solid-gold Original FIFA World Cup Trophy, the same trophy presented by FIFA to the team winning the FIFA World Cup, will be on display for fans around the world to see.

The trophy will be received by his Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, President of The Republic of Ghana. A consumer event will also be organised on the second day at the Accra Polo Court.

David Trezeguet, the FIFA Legend who won FIFA World Cup in 1998 will be accompanying the trophy during the two days of activities in Ghana.

Ghana secured qualification to the World Cup at the expense of Nigeria after a two-legged playoff game.

The Black Stars, who are returning to the Mundial for the fourth time, have been housed in Group H and will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars will return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

Below are the pictures: