The one-week celebration of New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Amma Busia has been set for Friday, February 9, 2024.

The ceremony will take place at the 2 Lincoln Street, Abelemkpe, Accra from 8am to 6pm.

The NPP Council of Elders member passed on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, following a brief illness.

Madam Busia is said to have died at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra.

She was 87 years.

