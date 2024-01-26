The Accra High Court has released the official document in which it found six persons who were standing trial for an alleged coup plot guilty of conspiring to commit high treason and committing high treason.

Among the accused were Dr. Mac Palm (now deceased), Donya Kafui alias Ezor, Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, Yohannes Zikpi, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon.

The court also acquitted former Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Benjamin Agordzo and Colonel Gameli and junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar who were part of the accused. .

The accused faced various charges, including conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason.

However, the court on Wednesday ruled that the prosecution could not prove beyond reasonable doubt Mr Agordzo and the two others’ involvement in the alleged coup plot.

The three-member panel of judges, sitting as additional High Court judges, consisted of Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, Justice Hafisata Amaleboba, and Justice Stephen Oppong, with Justice Asare-Botwe serving as the President of the panel.

Throughout the trial, State Prosecutors presented 13 witnesses, including seven soldiers. The Prosecution concluded its case on July 12, 2022, after a trial that commenced on June 8, 2021.

Attached below is a copy of the FULL JUDGMENT:

