The Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Interior, assigned to investigate the military brutalities against Ashaiman residents, has presented its report.

In its report, the committee highlighted that the military’s actions violated Section 32 of the Ghana Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105).

Among its recommendations is the sanctioning of military personnel involved in the raid on May 7, 2023.

“The Committee further recommends that the soldiers who indulged in the excesses associated with the operation should be identified and dealt with in accordance with section 32 of the Ghana Armed Forces Act, 1962 (Act 105), which stipulates that: “Every person in the Armed Forces, who behaves in a cruel or disgraceful manner shall be guilty of an offence and on conviction liable to imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years or to any less punishment provided by this Act,” portions read.

The report added, “The Committee again recommends that the National Security Council ensures that there is collaboration and coordination among the security agencies in the country, particularly between the Armed Forces and the Police Service in the execution of their functions and duties. The Committee entreats the Security Services to follow their respective mandates as provided by law.”

“The Committee emphasized that the involvement of the military in internal security operations must be a last resort, The Police Service must in all instances be the lead agency in internal security operations. The effective coordination of intelligence must be promoted at the National Security Council level to prevent the reoccurrence of such excesses.”

The soldiers’ actions were triggered by the death of one of their colleagues, Trooper Imoro Sherif, in the town on March 7, 2023.

Sherif was stabbed to death by unknown assailants in the area.

The brutalities meted out by the soldiers led to injury injury and death of some victims.

