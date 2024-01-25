The former General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah has said the country needs to review its death penalty sentence.

According to her, to sentence a person to death by hanging is inhumane.

Her comment comes after six individuals were found guilty of conspiring to commit high treason and committing high treason.

They were sentenced to death by hanging on Wednesday January 24, 2024.

Reacting to this in an interview on TV3, Nana Yaa argued that, the country must find other forms of the death penalty such as an electric chair or a lethal injection rather than death by hanging.

“It’s not humane, if they want to keep the death penalty at least they should die in some form of dignity. Hanging is not a very pleasant way to go to heaven or hell. Why can’t the national get an electric chair or lethal injection? I know most people on death row are not even killed but conditions in the prison are bad,” she said.

Nana Yaa further highlighted how saddened she is that a woman, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine was among the accused.

“I was disturbed in the night especially when I saw the woman among them. I wanted women to petition the President so that they should be exempted from the penalty. It came as a shock to me, Women normally don’t get involved in these things. I later found out she was highly involved in the matter, how they were manufacturing bombs and stocking guns and that she was going to be the chief of staff,” she mentioned.

Other accused persons were Dr. Mac Palm (now deceased), Donya Kafui alias Ezor, Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, Yohannes Zikpi, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon.

