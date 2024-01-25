The International Monetary Fund expects revenue to underperform the Ghana Government target by 0.1% of Gross Domestic Product in 2024, while expenditure overshoots the target by a similar margin.

The Fund is forecasting a budget deficit of 5.0% for Ghana in 2024, compared to the government’s target of 4.8%.

Seemingly, this aligns with Ghana’s election-year fiscal performance.

According to IC Research, it appears the IMF has taken a slightly conservative posture with a 0.2% of Gross Domestic Product slippage baked into its 2024 deficit forecast of 5.0% compared to the government target of 4.8%.

Meanwhile, the research organisation says improving external position will cap foreign swings, but external debt restructuring is key.

Encouragingly, it pointed out that the updated external sector framework showed a marginally improved outlook on the Balance of Payment (BOP) gap despite maintaining a pre-restructuring assumption on external interest payments.

At the programme commencement in May 2023, the IMF’s initial forecast on the cumulative BOP financing gap from 2023 – 2026 showed a gross funding need of $15.1 billionn.

However, we note a $300.0 million reduction in the cumulative BOP funding gap to $14.8 billion in the updated framework as fiscal adjustment continues to correct the macroeconomic imbalances, pending external debt operations.

