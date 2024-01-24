An Accra High Court has acquitted Assistant Commissioner of Police, Benjamin Agordzo and two others.

The two are Colonel Gameli and junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar.

The Court ruled that, the prosecution could not prove beyond reasonable doubt their involvement in the alleged coup plot.

The three were standing trial for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government.

Six others have however been jailed for conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.

The judgment, delivered on Wednesday, was scheduled for November 22, 2023, after the submission of written arguments by the involved parties.

The charges, dating back to April 24, 2021, involved Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the late Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital, ACP Dr. Agordzo, and eight others.

The accused faced various charges, including conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason.

Among the accused were Dr. Mac Palm (now deceased), Donya Kafui alias Ezor, Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, Yohannes Zikpi, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon.

Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli and ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo were charged with abetment. All ten accused individuals pleaded not guilty and were granted bail during the trial.

The passing of Dr. Mac-Palm led to the removal of his testimony from the records, officially confirmed by the Court.

The prosecution, led by AG Godfred Yeboah Dame, included figures from the Attorney General’s Department, such as Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, Director of Public Prosecution, Hilda Craig, Winifred Sarpong, Lawrencia Adika, and Akosua Agyapomaa Agyemang.

The defense team, comprised of lawyers from Legal Aid and private practitioners, represented each accused individual. Notable defense attorneys included Rita Akukunti Ali, Victor Kodjogah Adawudu, Anthony Lartey, Eric Kpongo, Lamptiig Apanga, Matthias Yir-Eru, Kormivi Dzotsi, Ephraim A. Vordoagu, and Maud Opoku.

The three-member panel of judges, sitting as additional High Court judges, consisted of Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, Justice Hafisata Amaleboba, and Justice Stephen Oppong, with Justice Asare-Botwe serving as the President of the panel.

Throughout the trial, State Prosecutors presented 13 witnesses, including seven soldiers. The Prosecution concluded its case on July 12, 2022, after a trial that commenced on June 8, 2021.