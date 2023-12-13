The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has mourned the passing of its Council of Elders member, Amma Busia.

The NPP stalwart passed on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, following a brief illness.

Madam Busia is said to have died at the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra.

In a statement, the party said it has received the news of her demise with sadness and disbelief.

The statement signed by National Chairman, Stephen Ayensu Ntim has directed that all party flags in its offices nationwide be flown at half-mast for the next seven days in her honour.

“She served as the National First Vice Chairperson of the NPP. She was, until her passing, a long-standing member of the party’s National Council of Elders.

“The late distinguished stateswoman and former member of the Council of State was an embodiment of humility, hard work, and selfless service to the NPP and the nation at large,” the party mourned.

Describing her death as a big blow, the NPP has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Busia family and also commiserated with the nation.

She was 87 years.

