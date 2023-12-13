A Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Vincent Sowah Odotei believes a draw against Asante Kotoko would have been a fair result.

His comment comes after the Phobians suffered a 3-2 defeat against the Porcupine Warriors on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 14 games.

Linda Mtange and Martin Karikari scored for the Rainbow Club before Isaac Oppong and Steven Mukwala scored for Kotoko.

However, Mr Sowah Odotei, who is a former Member of Parliament of La Dadekotopon in the Greater Accra Region praised Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side but said a draw would have been a fair result.

“Congratulations to Asante Kotoko for winning the Super Clash,” he told Nhyira FM.

“They showed a lot of character and resilience throughout the game but on the balance of everything, a draw would have been a fair result,” he added.

Hearts of Oak now sits 9th on the pile with 16 points with three wins, seven draws and four defeats.

Abdul Bashiru and his side will hope to return to winning ways when they face Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese in the matchday 15 games.

READ ALSO