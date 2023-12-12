Board Member of Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe believes the quality in the Ghana Premier League will soon dominate Black Stars call-ups ahead of foreign players.

His comments come after watching the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 14 fixture.

Reflecting on the performance of both teams, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, who is a former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman said the standard of quality in the local has improved and when the best players are assembled and with a good coach, foreign players will struggle to make the national team squad in years to come.

“The standard of play by both clubs was very good and I must say I admired the way the players played yesterday,” he told Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“If we can get such players in our Premier League division, then I think that very soon, there will be no need for a foreign player to be invited to the Black Stars.

Why do I say so? Years gone by, we had such quality players but what we need now as the whole nation is to pick the best among what we have, get a good trainer and I can assure you that every soon, these foreign players we assemble at the Black Stars will be a thing of the past,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak lost the game 3-2 to their bitterest rivals, Asante Kotoko and will hope to return to winning ways when they face Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in the matchday 15 games.

