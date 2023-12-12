Former Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor has called on the technical handlers of the senior national team to do proper scouting on their opponents.

The Black Stars will compete in the 34th edition of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

Ghana, who are four times AFCON champions will hope to end its 41-year trophy drought having exited at the last edition in Cameroon at the group phase with just a point.

However, Akonnor, who 51 senior appearances for Ghana between 1991 and 2001 and featured in the 2000 AFCON co-hosted in Ghana and Nigeria believes the team has enough talents to perform but has cautioned that proper scouting must be done on group opponents.

“Exactly what has to be done in every game is not the same, there are games you have to attack to win and there are games you have to defend more to frustrate the opponents. Once we are able to do these things and do our research on the opponents, we’ll do well,” the former Asante Kotoko coach told Graphic Sports.

The Black Stars have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The tournament has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.

