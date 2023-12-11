Board Member of Accra Hearts of Oak, Dr Nyaho-Nyaho Tamakloe believes the Phobia spirit is coming back to stay despite their recent struggles.

He made these remarks following Hearts of Oak’s 3-2 defeat to their rivals, Asante Kotoko on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the matchday 14 games.

Despite the defeat, the former Ghana Football Association (GFA) chairman believes the Phobia spirit is coming back to stay and very soon, football fans will notice it.

“I want to congratulate Hearts of Oak players. They did very well against Asante Kotoko,” he told Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“To me, it is quite clear that the Phobia spirit is coming back to stay and very soon, football followers in this country will see that,” he added.

Linda Mtange opened the scoring for the Phobians but their happiness was short-lived as Isaac Oppong responded with a brilliant finish to draw Kotoko level before the break.

Kotoko found themselves in the lead when Richmond Ayi spilt a shot into the path of Steven Mukwala, who made no mistake from close range to put his side ahead.

Mukwala completed his brace with 15 minutes away from full time as he chased down a through ball from Richmond Lamptey forcing the Hearts defence into a mistake which led to the former putting the ball into an empty net to extend Kotoko’s lead.

However, Martin Karikari pulled one back for the Phobians as the game ended 3-2.

Hearts of Oak, who sit 9th on the Premier League log with 16 points will be hosted by Nations FC in the matchday 15 games.

