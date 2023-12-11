Interim coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Abdul Rahim Bashiru, has attributed their defeat against Asante Kotoko to a loss of contraction.

The Phobians suffered a 3-2 defeat against their rivals at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

A brace from Ugandan forward, Steven Dese Mukwala and another goal by Isaac Oppong was enough for the Porcupine Warriors with Linda Mtange and Martin Karkari scoring for the Phobians.

Speaking after the tie, Bashiru insisted his side failed to keep their composure in the game and were not mentally tough.

“We took the lead, and we lost concentration for Asante Kotoko to equalize. In this kind of game, you need physical and mental toughness to win” he said.

“We lost the game because we lost concentration and focus. It was a game that we had to relax and enjoy, but I don’t know. What I saw was a lack of concentration after scoring the first goal, which is why they punished us,” he added.

Hearts Of Oak, who now sits 9th on the Premier League log with 16 points will be hosted by Nations FC at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex in the matchday 15 games.

READ ALSO