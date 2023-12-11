The matchday 14 games of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League games have ended at the various statdia with interesting results with two games rescheduled.

The headline for the games was the Super Clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

On Saturday, Nations FC stunned Aduana FC 2-1 at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese.

Barimah Baah broke the deadlock for the home side in the 45th minute to end the first half 1-0.

After recess, Nafiu Sulemana doubled the lead in the 48th minute with a fine strike. However, Justus Torsutsey scored a consolation goal for the Ogya lads in the 92nd minute.

The big game of the weekend was Hearts of Oak hosting their bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Hearts of Oak yet to settle on a new head coach was beaten 3-2.

Linda Mtange opened the scoring for the Phobians in Kumasi after 39 minutes to give them the lead but their happiness was short-lived as Isaac Oppong responded with a brilliant finish to draw Kotoko level before the break.

After recess, Kotoko found themselves in the lead when Richmond Ayi spilt a shot into the path of Mukwala, who made no mistake from close range to put his side ahead.

Mukwala completed his brace with 15 minutes away from full-time as he chased down a through ball from Richmond Lamptey.

Hearts pulled a goal back in added time but it wasn’t enough to salvage a point for them as Kotoko walked away with all three points.

FC Samartex 1996 at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex defeated winless Heart of Lions 2-0.

Despite ending the first half goalless, Emmanuel Mamah broke the deadlock in the 51st minute before Evans Osei Wusu wrapped up the win with a beautiful strike.

Elsewhere at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, high-flying Bechem United walloped Accra Lions 4-0.

Samuel Osei Kuffour and Emmanuel Avornyo scored in the 2nd minute and 45th minute respectively as the Hunters ended the first half 2-0.

After recess, Cephas Kofi Mantey scored a brace in the 66th minute and in the 74th minute as the home side wrapped up the win.

Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Sports Complex suffered a 1-0 defeat to Karela United.

Maxwell Arthur scored the only goal of the game in the 66th minute to secure the hard-fought win.

At the WAFA Park at Sogakope, Legon Cities cruised over Real Tamale United with a 3-1 win.

The Royals scored all three goals in the first half with Kwabena Boateng, Suraje Yusif Kamal and Christian Adjei all scoring for the home side.

However, Mohammed Alhassan Mankuyeli scored a consolation for the away side.

Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park defeated Great Olympics by a lone goal.

Stephen Amankona scored a spot-kick in the 84th minute as the home side secured all three points.

Meanwhile. Medeama SC v Bofoakwa Tano game and Dreams FC v Bibiani Gold Stars games have been postponed due to Medeama and Dreams’ participation in the CAF inter-club competition.

FC Samartex 1996, Aduana FC, Nsoatreman FC and Bechem United occupy the top four spots.

Real Tamale United, Bibiani Gold Stars and Hearts of Lions sit in the relegation zone.

𝗙𝗨𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘

Nations FC 2-1 Aduana FC

Hearts of Oak 2-3 Asante Kotoko

FC Samartex 1996 2-0 Heart of Lions

Bechem United 4-0 Accra Lions

Nsoatreman FC 0-1 Karela United

Legon Cities 3-1 Real Tamale United

Berekum Chelsea 1-0 Great Olympics

Medeama SC v Bofoakwa Tano (POSTPONED)

Dreams FC v Bibiani Gold Stars (POSTPONED)