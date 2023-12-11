Supporters of the ‘New Force movement’ have gathered outside the Kaneshie District Court in solidarity with their spokesperson, Shalimar Abbusi.

Abbusi, a Belgian national, is facing charges of allegedly obtaining a student permit in Ghana through false declarations and has been arraigned at the Kaneshie district court.

The New Force movement has labelled her arrest as politically motivated.

Supporters, adorned in the movement’s colours, displayed placards and chanted slogans in support of Abbusi and the New Force’s agenda.

They condemned her arrest as an attempt to silence the movement and stifle dissent.

Ms Abbusi was remanded into lawful custody on Friday, December 8, by the same court after being initially arraigned by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS).

The court granted the prosecution a few days to conclude investigations and remanded her into lawful custody until her reappearance on Monday, December 11, 2023.

Jamal Tonzua, representing the accused person, argued that GIS was attempting to abuse his client’s rights and emphasised her entitlement to a fair trial under Ghana’s Constitution.

He suggested that GIS should have concluded their investigations before bringing the case to court.

Meanwhile, the court has granted bail to Shalimar Abbiussi pending investigations.

