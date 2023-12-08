The family of the spokesperson for the political movement, The New Force has accused Ghana’s government of kidnapping their daughter.

According to them, Shalimar Abbiusi is not a criminal but has forcefully been detained by the National Investigation Bureau (NIB).

In a new video released by the New Force, both parents of Ms. Abbiusi were seen in tears pleading for their daughter’s release.

“They kidnapped my daughter, she did nothing wrong. She is not a criminal” her mother cried.

Her father also appealed to authorities to release her innocent daughter.

“I want to speak to the government; give my daughter back” he fumed.

According to the New Force, Shalimar Abbiusi who is responsible for the movement’s diaspora and diplomatic engagements, was initially invited by the police for a discussion on Monday, December 4, 2023, and has since not been released.

