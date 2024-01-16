2024 presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako, has described himself as the unifier Ghana needs to bridge the gap between the youth and government.

In an interview on Adom TV Badwam, the business mogul popularly known as Cheddar said it is unfair that young people are not allowed to participate in decision-making processes.

“I am the unifier between the youth and the government. I am going to be a president who will give the opportunity to young people, first of all, to be a part of the decision of how this country is choosing leaders,” he said.

The leader of the New Force Movement, has therefore pledged to create opportunities that will pave way for the youth to actively serve in various capacities to promote growth and development.

“There is the time to change certain narratives and I believe this is the time and my turn. I won’t wait till 70 years; the people in this age bracket are supposed to be advisors not leaders.

“The vision comes with the age and we must respect the time when it comes. Kwame Nkrumah wasn’t 70 when Ghana had independence because he may not have had the courage to do things the way he did,” he added.

Mr. Bediako emphasised that, he wants to be remembered for the legacy he left and not his riches, hence will put in place initiatives that will touch and change lives.

