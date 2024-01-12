Independent Presidential aspirant and leader of The New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako has proposed the creation of integrated industrial hubs across the country to spur her development.

According to him, currently, the nation has only one integrated industrial hub – the Tema port city – which is responsible for much of Ghana’s industrial export and this, he says, is not enough to deliver the kind of growth the country needs.

He has proposed the setting up of integrated industrial hubs across the country to boost the country’s industrial drive and more Ghanaian participation and ownership in these hubs to localise development.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, he said, “You need to develop a country and make sure that it’s integrated. There’s no point you’re going to put a factory here and then you go put the house 28 miles away so the people will take transport every day to go there and back 56 miles a day.

“By eight years the money that you’re selling the house to them, they would have spent it on transport again so every development needs integration regionally.”

He noted that the blueprint for such integrated development has already been perfected by Western countries.

Nana Kwame Bediako says all that developing countries like Ghana ought to do is replicate these development patterns to fast-track their own development.

“And there’s no problem for us to copy the white people what they’ve done. The system worked over there. We have to replicate it. We’re here being pro-black and fighting white people this, white people that.

“Please, they stole our money, they stole our gold, they went to build their country, they did it well, now we’re all running back to them. The best way to defeat your enemy and show them that you’re smarter and wiser is to replicate what they’re doing and do it better.

“So if we start to make our minds to do things that way and start to build our countries just like America, just like Europe they’re going to respect us,” he explained.

ALSO READ: