Management and staff of the Multimedia Group on Friday, January 12 held the 2024 edition of the annual thanksgiving service.

The moment of joy, praise and adoration brought together personnel from all departments to the Victory Bible Church – Prophetic Sanctuary at Kokomlemle in Accra.

Led by The Multimedia Choir, the group celebrated, danced and thank God for the protection and endless love throughout 2023.

They also prayed for a more eventful 2024 in all spheres as far as the media house is concerned.

In a short exhortation, the guest speaker, Gideon Danso, lead pastor of Empowerment Worship Centre with biblical reference from Psalm 100:4 emphasised how important it was for the group to show gratitude and thank God.

He said thanksgiving is what pushes God to do more for his people.

Pastor Danso urged management and staff not to be oblivious of the fact that, the God factor has sustained and made the company relevant among its competitors.

For his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Multimedia Group Limited, Kwasi Twum stated that, the company has come thus far by the grace of God.

KT as he is affectionately called said he will forever be grateful to God for his sustenance and growth of the company throughout the years.

“Wow 29 years of Christ at work. I remember our small beginnings and can see how far God has brought us. Many things have changed and others have remained the same. We have many reasons to celebrate God today because the future will be glorious,” he noted.

In spite of challenges, Mr Twum highlighted that two significant things for him has stood the test of time.

“Christ remains at work in MGL and our core values as community champions and models of integrity remains the same. 29 years is full testimony of the core values which has defined us and MGL must unapologetically stand with the people and not the powerful.

“We should continue been fearless, credible and Independent and always keep in mind that responsibility comes with accountability and we must hold the values of the organisation which makes us exceptional dear,” he admonished.

Chief Human Resource Officer, Nana Mbroh Elegba also touted the achievements of the company within the 29 years of media excellence,

He said the milestone wouldn’t have been possible without God hence the need for it to be celebrated.

He also led the congregation to observe a minute silence for late Lead Camera Technician, Modestus Eloame Zame who passed on in April 2023.

The Board Chairman, Kwaku Awotwe, who was also present at the praise and prayer feast said he was excited to be a part of The Multimedia Group’s success story.

He recounted he joined the company 20 years ago after KT reached out to help create a strategic plan which has been the guide for growth and stability.

“We have grown over the years and I’m proud to be part of the success story but it wouldn’t have been possible without the God factor,” he acknowledged.

Mr Awotwe further charged personnel to see themselves as vessels building a mighty edifice that will survive many years and bring transformation.

This year, Multimedia Group celebrates 29 years of fearless, independent, credible and excellent journalism.

More photos below :