The Multimedia Group Limited has secured Free-to-Air rights for television and radio broadcast of the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) 2023 tournament for the territory of Ghana.

The tournament will be broadcast on Joy Prime TV as well as on Adom FM, Asempa FM, Nhyira FM and Joy FM.

The tournament will take place in Algeria, starting today, Friday, January 13, 2022, until Saturday, February 4, 2023.

Abdulai Awudu, General Manager of Adom Brands at The Multimedia Group, said: “This broadcast is testament to The Multimedia Group’s unrivalled quest to always provide quality content in whatever genre to listeners and viewers across Ghana.”

He further noted that: “Apart from our studio programming and local language and English commentary for our TV & Radio platforms, the team has also developed other exciting TV, Radio and Digital (Online and Social Media) products to keep our audiences engaged during the tournament.”

The Group is broadcasting the tournament on radio as part of its contract with the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which included the Africa Cup of Nations Cameroon 2021.

Meanwhile, the TV broadcasts on the Group’s platforms will be done as part of a consortium of stations doing so in Ghana, in furtherance of an existing contract that included the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

The Group has all 32 matches available on both TV and Radio and will subsequently be rolling out specific broadcast schedules for all platforms.