Team Manager of the Black Galaxies, Edmund Ackah, has revealed that he had a clash with Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Evans Bobie Opoku, during the 2023 Championship of African Nation (CHAN) in Algeria this year.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, the FC Samartex 1996 General Manager revealed that he was accused wrongly by the Deputy Sports Minister.

According to him, he was left unhappy at the camp but he was calmed down by other officials.

He further shared that his relationship with Hon. Bobie Opoku is now soared.

“At a point, I was not happy when the Deputy Sports Minister (Evans Bobie Opoku) accused me wrongly during the tournament and since then, our relationship is now soared.

“I was always putting in an effort to ensure there is calm at the camp. I was accused of giving out sensitive information to the media, specifically, Asempa FM.

“Anytime I am working and I don’t feel happy, I resign and that is what I did at Asante Kotoko but I will never leak information to the media.

“I was left unhappy but some team officials came to me and asked me not to react,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Black Galaxies who struggled to qualify from their group were crashed out of the tournament in the quarterfinals by Niger.

