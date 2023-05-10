General Manager of FC Samartex 1996, Edmund Ackah, has revealed why head coach of the side, Annor Walker is having a slow start at the club.

The former Berekum Chelsea trainer was named as the head trainer of the side prior to the start of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season due to his impressive coaching prowess with Great Olympics.

However, the debutants have been uninspiring. The Timbers sit 8th on the pile with 42 points after 30 games played with four games left to end the season.

However, Mr Ackah, speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show, revealed Annor Walker’s engagement with the Black Galaxies has affected him.

Samartex will be hosted by King Faisal in the matchday 31 games at the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Sunday.