Team manager of Black Galaxies, Edmund Ackah, says Kurt Okraku, who is the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), must be given a second term in office.

Mr Okraku’s term in office will end this year, October 2023 having emerged as the winner of the GFA election held in October 2019.

According to the FC Samartex General Manager, Mr Okraku, who is his friend, needs time to be able to develop the game looking at what he had done so far.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, he added that the current leadership of the football governing body has performed well and explained why their mandate should be extended.

