Deputy General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Alex Asante, has described Asamoah Gayn as the most committed to have ever played for the Black Stars.

Gyan is regarded as one of the best strikers to have ever played for the senior national team and to emerge from the continent.

The former Sunderland forward remains the country’s all-time leading goalscorer and Africa’s leading goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.

He featured in several major tournaments with the Black Stars and came close to lifting the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2010 and 2015.

“Asamoah Gyan for me is the most committed player I have ever seen playing for the Black Stars,” Mr Asante told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“There was a game that Black Stars was supposed to play. Gyan trained with the team and after arriving at the team hotel, his knee suddenly got swollen and the entire players were surprised.

“Dr Baba was the team doctor at the time and he took Gyan to a room and we all could hear Gyan screaming and crying because the team doctors were trying to get him fit for the game and despite the pain, Gyan played the game though he was not fit.

“Gyan’s commitment and dedication to the national team is something that makes him and for me, he is the most committed player ever to play for the national team,” he added.

Gyan last played for the national team in 2019 during the AFCON in Egypt. Gyan is currently clubless after parting ways with Legon Cities.

