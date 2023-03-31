Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he joined Legon Cities to make an impact in the Ghana Premier League.

The 37-year-old put pen to paper on a one-year deal before the start of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season to mark his return to domestic football for the first time since 2003 when he left Liberty Professionals for Udinese.

Gyan joined the Royals after his stay with Indian Super League outfit North East United with whom he parted ways in January after a brief spell.

However, speaking to Premier League productions on DSTV, Gyan revealed that he accepted the offer to return to the top flight to make an impact.

“After my stay in India ended, Legon Cities contacted me and I accepted the offers because I wanted to make an impact in the Ghana Premier League because most of the players in the league look up to me.”

Gyan returned to the GPL after a 17-year career abroad where he played in Italy, France, England, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, China and most recently India.

In 2003, he left Ghana for his first stint abroad, joining Udinese in the Italian top flight. Between 2004 and 2006, the Accra-born was farmed out on loan to lower division fold Modena.

In 2008, he transferred to French outfit Stade Rennais, from where he joined Sunderland in the Premier League after impressing for Ghana at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Gyan left The Black Cats for Al Ain in the UAE after just one season, initially on loan, before the switch was made permanent.

He has since gone on to play for Shanghai SIPG in China, Al Ahli Dubai in the UAE, Turkish side Kayserispor and North East United.

At the international level, Gyan, who scored his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal in 2006, is Ghana’s most-capped player and all-time top scorer, having made 106 appearances and racked up 51 strikes.

With six goals, he also stands as Africa’s all-time top scorer at the World Cup after shattering Roger Milla of Cameroon’s record at the 2014 global showpiece in Brazil.

At the Africa Cup of Nations, the forward is second on the list of Ghana’s all-time top scorers as the tournament, sitting only one strike behind Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew who has nine goals to his name.

Gyan last played for Ghana at the 2019 AFCON tournament. He is currently clubless after ending his stay with Legon Cities.