Asamoah Gyan’s 2010 World Cup jersey against Uruguay has been preserved at the FIFA museum in Switzerland.

The former Udinese Calcio and Stade Rennais forward was one of Ghana’s key players as the team came close to becoming Africa’s first semi-finalists at the global showpiece.

Ghana’s chances of playing in the last four was halted by Luis Suarez after he deliberately blocked a goal-bound header by Dominic Adiyah.

The Black Stars lost the game 4-2 on penalty shootouts after 120 minutes of football.

The former Sunderland striker scored three goals, including the winner in the round of 16 against the USA.

Gyan has since gone on to become Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup, having scored six goals across three tournaments.

The jersey the Ghanaian wore during that quarter-final encounter against Uruguay in South Africa has now been preserved in FIFA’s museum.

Gyan remains the country’s all-time top goal scorer with 51 goals. He also played in the 2006 and 2014 World Cups.