Former Ghana striker, Asamoah Gyan, has recounted his memorable moment playing in the Premier League.

Gyan joined Sunderland in 2010 on a four-year deal for a club record £13 million from Stade Rennais.

The 37-year-old hit the grounds and became the fans’ favourite due to his dancing jubilation.

Speaking to SuperSport on his memorable moment in the Premier League, Gyan revealed that scoring against Newcastle United remains the moment he will cherish forever.

“Playing against Newcastle United is the memorable moment I will never forget playing in the Premier League,” he said.

“It was a rivalry and when I joined Sunderland I was told about it. They scored the first goal and I equalized for Sunderland. The goal was scrappy but I was happy to score and I will cherish that moment forever,” he added.

Gyan was later given the squad number 33 shirt at Sunderland. He scored on his Sunderland debut against Wigan Athletic on 11 September after coming on as a substitute for Danny Welbeck. The match ended in a 1–1 draw with Antolín Alcaraz scoring Wigan’s equaliser

Gyan made 37 appearances for Sunderland scoring 11 goals during his two years stay at the club.