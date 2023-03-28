Daughter of Ghanaian film producer and veteran actor, Oscar Provencal, has graduated from the University of Ghana.

Photos of her graduation ceremony flooded the internet on Monday although the event happened over the weekend.

Her proud father, who could not hide his joy, shared the lovely photos on his Facebook page. He also expressed gratitude to God for giving him such a wonderful daughter.

C’anne as he affectionately called looked elegant in her dress.

The father and daughter were all smiles as they took pictures.

He wrote; What can I say but simply a proud father , grateful to God for giving me such a wonderful daughter. Congratulations C’anne.

Check out the photos below:

Oscar Provencal and daughter – source Oscar Provencal’s facebook page

Oscar Provencal’s daughter – source Oscar Provencal’s facebook page

Oscar Provencal defends Majid on kissing roles