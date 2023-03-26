Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Dr Likee has hailed former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan for playing a crucial role in his success story.

In a heartfelt post on his verified Instagram page, Ras Nene urged his followers to help him thank Gyan for the instrumental role he played in his life.

The comedian said Gyan was the mastermind behind his success. He further noted that the former Black Stars captain had helped him a lot.

Mentioning some of what he did for him, he stated that the famous footballer was there to support him when he launched his foundation, ‘Street Life’ at Angelic TV.

He ended his message by saying: God bless you, and you will always remain in my heart. I love you @asamoah_gyan3.