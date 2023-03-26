Hearts of Oak have grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons again following their 3-0 defeat to Ayinase.

In the Matchday 23 games of the ongoing 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign, the Phobians travelled to play Karela United at CAM Park on Saturday.

Astonishingly, goalkeeper Richmond Ayi came out of the tunnel with a white powder on his face which is suspected to be ‘juju’. The goalkeeper reassembled like a ‘juju’ man at the shrine.

It is unknown if it was an instruction by the technical team. However, what engineered the act is yet to be known.

Despite the appearance to deter the home side, Ayi conceded three goals with his own player, Konadu Yiadom scoring an own goal and also finished the game with 10 players.

Emmanuel Owusu Boakye broke the deadlock in the 16th minute before Yiadom scored an own goal in the 32nd minute.

The former CAF Champions League winners continued with two minutes to the break when left-back, Rashid Okine was given the marching off orders.

Karela United wrapped up their win with three minutes to full-time through Richard Berko to put the game beyond David Ocloo and his charges.

The defeat keeps Hearts of Oak rooted in 4th on 35 points from 23 games.

The Phobians will hope Asante Kotoko will not record a win against Medeama SC on Sunday to be able to keep their position on the league log.