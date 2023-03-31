Chief of Adumasa, Nana Ansah Kwao IV gave a powerful speech when he graced the climax of the Adom TV and Adom FM’s Ghana Month celebration.

Speaking at a grand durbar held at the Multimedia car park on Friday, the chief called on Ghanaians to stay true to their values.

“One thing we are scared to do as Ghanaians is that we always don’t want to be shamed. That’s why regardless of our tribe, we try as much as possible not to be involved in such acts and to me, that’s what makes us proud as Ghanaians and so it is important not for us to throw that value away,” he said.

Nana Ansah Kwao also turned his guns on chiefs looking on for illegal miners to pollute water bodies in the country.

“Chiefs are no longer afraid to be shamed that is why they can allow foreigners to mine and destroy our water bodies because we have left our values and traditions” he added.

He also used the opportunity to invite everyone to join them in Akwamu during the ‘konkonte’ party slated for April, 10, 2023.

The event which was under the theme; ‘Adom Ghana Month Durbar‘ was held in Kokomlemle in Accra.

Presenters of Adom TV and Adom FM turned up in colourful traditional regalia, beautifully adorned with ornaments.

