Ghana’s number one local TV channel, Adom TV held a durbar to climax Ghana Month celebrations to showcase our rich culture on Friday March 31, 2023.

Some male and female presenters of the channel joined the celebration in their traditional outfits to showcase Ghana’s rich culture to the admiration of viewers at home.

They include: Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Afia Amankwa Tamakloe, Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa, Cythia Tima Yeboah (Tima Kumkum), Mavis Amanor (Fire Lady) and Abena Pokuaa Ahwenee.

The rest are: Enoch Worlanyo Wallas, Kobby Stonne and Akwasi Nsiah.

Most of them wore kente, a rooted Ghanaian textile, made of handwoven cloth, strips of silk and cotton. Historically the fabric symbolises by royalty among the Akan.

Others also wore beautiful traditional fabrics and ornaments to represent their regions.

The celebrations were under the theme ‘Adom Ghana Month Durbar’.

Check out some of the photos of the event held at the forecourt of Multimedia Group at Kokomlemle below:

Akumaa Mama Zimbi

Anokyewaaba

Kobby Stone

Afia Amankwaah Tamakloe

Tima Kumkum

Abena Pokuaa Ahwenee

Fire Lady

Akwasi Nsiah

Worlanyo Wallas