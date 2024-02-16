The Multimedia Group has been honoured for its significant contribution to the fight against malaria in Africa.

As a key partner in the Zero Malaria Business Leaders Initiative, led by Ecobank PLC and SpeakUp Africa, the Multimedia Group was praised for playing a crucial role in efforts to reduce the malaria burden across African nations.

In 2022, malaria claimed the lives of over 608,000 people globally. Ghana recorded 151 deaths, but almost its entire population of 33 million is considered to be at considerable risk.

Collaborating with SpeakUp Africa, the National Malaria Elimination Programme, and other stakeholders, Ecobank Ghana launched the Zero Malaria Business Leadership Initiative (ZMBLI) in 2023 under the auspices of the Ministry of Health.

Since joining forces, the Multimedia Group has dedicated significant airtime to broadcasting content focused on malaria prevention, treatment, and eradication.

At a ceremony held at the Ecobank Headquarters in Lome, Togo, various individuals and organizations were recognized for their outstanding contributions to malaria elimination efforts on the continent.

Mr. Francis Fiifi Koomson, General Manager for the JOY Brands of the Multimedia Group, accepted the award on behalf of the group, reaffirming its commitment to public interest journalism and the fight against malaria.

“Our dedication to serving the public interest through journalism remains unwavering. This recognition strengthens our resolve to combat a disease that continues to claim lives,” stated Mr. Koomson.

“Our core values of leadership, integrity and community guide our work.”

Elisa Desbordes, Director of Operations at the Ecobank Foundation, stressed the importance of mobilizing funds for malaria eradication, highlighting the significant impact of the disease on businesses and communities.

“Business leaders and companies have a crucial role to play in supporting their communities and safeguarding their workforce. Malaria affects productivity and employee well-being,” Desbordes said.

“As leaders, it is our responsibility to utilize our influence to drive malaria elimination efforts and protect our communities.”

The awards ceremony followed a conference with stakeholders aimed at developing strategies to secure funding for malaria elimination projects.