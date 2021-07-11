Despite the competition falling a whole year behind its original schedule, The Multimedia Group brought the tournament right to the doorsteps of our audience.

The European football showpiece, which was originally set to take place in 2020, took place this year but still carried the brand name Euro 2020 simply due to factors surrounding sponsorship, as well as UEFA’s quest to prevent future referral challenges.

No matter the stature they carry, a whole raft of mega events were brought to their knees by the coronavirus – and sports was not spared.

On 19th May, 2021 the Multimedia Group officially launched its coverage of EURO 2020 which was scheduled between 11th June and 11th July of this year and it was televised live on Adom TV and JoyPrime in HD Quality, with radio commentary on Joy FM, Asempa FM, Adom FM, Luv FM, Nhyira FM and dozens of affiliates across the country.

As part of the company’s aim to provide its followers with better Euro experience , the Akan cluster of the Multimedia Group (Adom TV, Adom FM, Asempa FM and Nhyira FM) introduced new programmes into their regular schedules .

Programmes like Euro Minute, Euro Nsemsem, Inside Euros, Euro Nkommo and many more were created.

When the month-long competition commenced, the Akan sports team, led by Prof. E.K. Wallace, treated the audience to a scintillating Euro2020 coverage.

During the tournament, Sivasspor midfielder Isaac Coffie, former Ghana Internationals coach Ibrahim Tanko, Augustine Arhinful, Odartey Lamptey, Abubakari Damba and other sports analysts (Kwaku Twum, Seidu Adamu Mr. Banson, Amisty Noble, King Reginald, BOB, Vincent Abiwu, Richard Gyasi, coach Opeele and coach Ebenezer Sefah) shared their thoughts, tips and also analysed the games as pundits.

Also, the various commentators, who are well-known for their enthralling commentaries that have been broadcasted to listeners of our Akan radio platforms for more than a decade, displayed their prowess.

The tournament was hosted in several cities across Europe, namely; Amsterdam, London, Baku, Copenhagen, Rome, Munich, Glasgow, Bilbao, St. Petersburg, Bucharest and Budapest.

The much anticipated Euro 2020 coverage by The Multimedia Group lived to its bidding as both the English and Akan brands left no stone unturned.