A 34-year-old businessman, Obinna Obidiugwu, has been arrested for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old boy in a hotel in Umuogu, Okija, Anambra State.



It was gathered that the father-of-two is popular for allegedly molesting young boys in the area.

He was caught in a hotel with the latest victim.

In a confessional video, the victim said that wasn’t the first time they have had sex, rather they had been intimate three times before being caught.

He added that he indulged in the gay act after the man promised to pay his school fees.

The victim went further to state that his benefactor had introduced him to another of his gay friend to have sex with and was paid N500 (GHS 7) after each session.

After his arrest, the man confessed to luring young boys with N500 to have sex with them in different hotels around the area.

He escaped lynching due to the presence of police officers.