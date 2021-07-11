Celebrated musician, Bisa KDei, has finally opened up on rumours by his close friends that he employs black magic for his craft.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Adom TV’s Sister Sandy, Bisa Kdei disclosed he is very aware of the accusations, but had no time to react because they were not as important as his music.

He has, however, debunked the rumours, insisting that he rose into the limelight as a result of his ‘hustle’.

Speaking on why his associates could cook up such a story, Bisa said it was just a ploy to bring him down, after a minor fallout.

He disclosed that such naysayers are persons who came to him for help, but were not patient enough for the appointed time when he could hold their hands to the top of their music career.

“It is not exactly greed or envy, it is just life, it’s bound to happen. You need these kinds of things to succeed in life. If you don’t get those types of people, you will never succeed [You need this experience]”.

Watch video below for more: