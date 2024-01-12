Ghanaian-Liberian comedian and actor, Michael Blackson has revealed a vital spec he desires of a potential wife.

According to him, no woman who cannot cook Ghana Jollof, will make the cut.

Speaking to Doreen Avio at his school’s 1st-anniversary celebrations in Agona Nsaba in the Central Region, Michael Blackson said one requirement to win him over is with original Ghana Jollof.

“Jollof test. You have to cook jollof and I have to taste it and it has to be great. I hang out with a lot of Nigerians, Sierra Leoneans and even Chinese with fried rice. If my wife cannot represent my country with the perfect Ghana jollof, I can’t marry you.”

He added a humorous touch by saying that he was almost close to marrying his housekeeper because she cooked one of the best Jollof dishes he had ever tasted.

“I’m so close to marrying my housekeeper. She cooked some jollof the other day. It is part of the best jollof I have had in a very long time.”

And he had an even more hilarious counsel for married men; “If your woman can’t cook jollof the right way, leave her now, pack your bags, move, take the children and get out of there.“