US-based comedian, Michael Blackson has reacted to the decision by businessman, Nana Kwame Bediako also known as Cheddar to run for the presidential elections this year.

According to him, he is quite unsettled throwing his weight behind him because there are other options that must be looked at.

Mr. Blackson explained that, he sees nothing wrong with Cheddar giving his shot at it because there are people who believe in him.

“I kept seeing the posts in town, and we all found out that he is running. He feels like it, and I know Ghana wants the best for Ghana. We know what is going on, and we know what Ghana needs…” he said in an interview with Hitz FM’s Doreen Avio.

However, Mr. Blackson said there is a margin who still wants ex-President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama back in power and others who also want to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to correct their mistakes.

However, the comedian said he will choose and support his candidate when the time is right.

Watch the video below:

Here is what Michael Blackson had to say about Cheddar running for president in an exclusive interview with @DoreenAvio. #JoyEntertainment pic.twitter.com/JSwzASEvxV — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) January 12, 2024

MORE: