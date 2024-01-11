The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiave Kwetey says, the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama must leave Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia for them to handle.

According to him, the NPP flagbearer’s jabs must be responded to by party communicators and executives and not former President Mahama

This move, he said should make the NDC flagbearer focus on explaining campaign promises, policy proposals and manifestos to the public.

The NDC General Secretary said the party leadership will ensure the Vice President pays for every sin done against the NDC flagbearer.

“He should leave Dr. Mahamudu Bawumiah to us the leadership of the party to take care of him, we will make sure that every sin he has committed against you, we shall make sure he reaps everything in full measure”, he said.

He added that, “every sin he has committed from 2008 to 2020, this year, he doesn’t know what is about to happen”.

Mr. Kwetey spoke at a stakeholder engagement as part of the “Building Ghana Tour” in the Volta Region.

Party members were also assured of doing away with complacency on the mission to salvage the country.

“We will make sure this year there is no complacency, we have no choice to do this not just for the NDC but the whole Ghana”.

He further appealed to parliamentary candidates to work towards ensuring massive votes for the flagbearer.

Mr. Kwetey told party members and MP aspirants not to neglect the presidential election in their quest for their own victory in the parliamentary election.

