The Public Relations Officer for the Driver’s and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Francis Asamoah Tuffuor, has given details on the new PVC Card Drivers’ Licenses.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Mr. Asamoah Tuffuor stressed the significance of digitalization to prevent identity theft and false representation.

According to him, the objective is to consolidate all information and documents onto a single card to streamline processes for clients.

He dismissed criticisms, stating that some individuals only aim to create a negative perception of the DVLA.

“We have undergone significant reforms, and there is no turning back to the old ways” he added.

The DVLA PRO explained that, individuals need to take their cars to Private Vehicle Testing (PVT), and upon passing the test, they can proceed to customs officials for a thorough inspection.

“If everything checks out, they can either register the car on the spot or conveniently complete the registration process online from the comfort of their homes” he stated.

Mr. Asamoah Tuffuor noted that, DVLA has undergone reforms and is committed to maintaining the modernization efforts.

Responding to complaints from the public and the chairman of the Vehicle and Asset Dealers Association of Ghana, Bernard Ntrakwa about the slow registration process, Mr. Asamoah Tuffuor allayed their fears.

He said they have met with all stakeholders and addressed their challenges.

Despite these concerns, Mr. Asamoah Tuffuor remained steadfast in promoting the PVC card driver’s licenses.

